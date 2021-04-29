Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $2,146,500.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -395.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

