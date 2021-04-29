Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. Duke Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.710 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.27. 3,254,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.55.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.