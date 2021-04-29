DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.88

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 7500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

