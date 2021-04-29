DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.90 and a 12-month high of $122.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

