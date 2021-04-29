Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

EBMT opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

