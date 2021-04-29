Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

