Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

