easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,030.50 ($13.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 989.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 820.43.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.