easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

