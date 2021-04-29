eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.91-$0.96 EPS.

EBAY stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,146. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

