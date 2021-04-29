Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Trading Up 5.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s share price rose 5.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 3,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $865.03 million, a PE ratio of 129.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

