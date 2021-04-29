Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Down 2.2%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 66,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 433,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.49. The company has a market capitalization of £40.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.