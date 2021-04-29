Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EDAP. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

EDAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $205.61 million, a P/E ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

