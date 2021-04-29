Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 54.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Edison International by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 170,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

