Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

