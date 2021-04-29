Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $925.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 2,340,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

