Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Despite pandemic-led business challenges, we are upbeat about the strong adoptions of the INSPIRIS aortic surgical valve and the KONECT aortic valve conduit. Continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform and TruWave, and CE Mark approval for SAPIEN 3 are also impressive. Steady improvement in TAVR procedure volumes worldwide buoys optimism. The company’s better-than-expected earnings outlook for the second quarter overall upbeat full-year guidance seem encouraging. Over the past six months, the company’s stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, pandemic-led continued choppy market conditions are worrying. Contraction of both margins also does not bode well. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues persist.”

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.93.

NYSE EW opened at $96.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

