Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.