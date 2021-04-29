Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMED stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 200,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23. Electromedical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

