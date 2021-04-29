Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $365.90 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $365.90 million and $1.31 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,859,001,894 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

