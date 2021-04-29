Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Element Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.300- EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $1.30 EPS.

Shares of ESI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,754. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

