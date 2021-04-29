Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $83,374.50 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

