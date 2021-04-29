Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.66 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.25 billion to $27.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.87 billion to $28.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

