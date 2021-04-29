Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.6-27.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.89 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.800-8.000 EPS.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.29. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

