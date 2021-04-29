Elm Partners Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 93.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,645 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $136.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

