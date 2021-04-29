Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.