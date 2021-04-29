Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of EMA stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.30. 1,579,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,008. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. The stock has a market cap of C$14.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EMA shares. CSFB raised their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.67.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.