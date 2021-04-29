Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,113.89, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.