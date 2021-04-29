Enbridge Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

