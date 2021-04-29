EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,378. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 163,890 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

