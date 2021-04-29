Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as high as C$1.16. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 325,015 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESI. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$185.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

