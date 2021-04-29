Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.26, but opened at $111.00. Entegris shares last traded at $112.02, with a volume of 8,254 shares traded.

The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 69.6% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.33.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

