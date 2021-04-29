Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

ETR stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.59. 1,499,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.17.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

