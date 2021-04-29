Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.34. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.28. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.