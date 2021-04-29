Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Gap Down to $50.15

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.15, but opened at $46.62. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $45.83, with a volume of 3,481 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 55,867 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

