Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENV opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

