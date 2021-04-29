Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Up 206.2% in April

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,003,100 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the March 31st total of 20,250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,628,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

EESO traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 512,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,023. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Enzyme Environmental Solutions alerts:

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.