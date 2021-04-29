EPAM Systems (EPAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $459.73 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $461.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.