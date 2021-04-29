Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $210.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,975. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.64 and a twelve month high of $234.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Equifax by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

