Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

ABCB stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

