Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.