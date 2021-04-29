Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gentex in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Gentex has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

