Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIRX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.