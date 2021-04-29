Equitrans Midstream Co. (ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 14th

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.