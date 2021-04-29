Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 529,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

