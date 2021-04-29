Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,340.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,340 ($17.51) and last traded at GBX 1,264.75 ($16.52), with a volume of 116394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220 ($15.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of £616.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,038.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

