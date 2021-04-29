Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ESPGY remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Esprit has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0099 per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

