Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $355.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.30 million to $363.45 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.17. 504,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,226. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.21 and a 200 day moving average of $252.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.