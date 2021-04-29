Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.98 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $34.23 or 0.00063806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.02 or 0.05109007 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.