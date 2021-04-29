Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.23. Etsy reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Etsy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $211.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.15. Etsy has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

